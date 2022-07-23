Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

