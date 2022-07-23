Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 298,610.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $75.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.