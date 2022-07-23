Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.