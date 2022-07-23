Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

SYY opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.