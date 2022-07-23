Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

