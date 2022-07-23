Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $436.44 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.28.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

