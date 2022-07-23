Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.