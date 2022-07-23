Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $35.61 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.45.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.