Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

