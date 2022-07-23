Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 21,819 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

