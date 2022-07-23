Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,434 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.97% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

