Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $112.25.

