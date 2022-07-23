Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,810 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 289,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 58,025 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,361,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 50,494 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of BB opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

