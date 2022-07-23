Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 15,739 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $34.99 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

