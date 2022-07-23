Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,481 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.



Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

