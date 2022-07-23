Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

