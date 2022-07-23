StockNews.com Lowers California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded California Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.60.

California Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

California Resources stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

