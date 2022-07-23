StockNews.com Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 85,902 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.