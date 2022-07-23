StockNews.com Upgrades Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,727,511 shares in the company, valued at $98,088,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock worth $31,890,800 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

