Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SDIG. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

