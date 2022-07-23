Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $112.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

SWMAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

SWMAY stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.46.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $523.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

