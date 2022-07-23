Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) COO Michael Lee Brooks Sells 1,002 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lee Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

