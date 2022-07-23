Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) & MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Head to Head Contrast

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synopsys and MMTec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $4.20 billion 12.30 $757.52 million $6.43 52.57 MMTec $650,000.00 8.25 -$7.05 million N/A N/A

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than MMTec.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 21.19% 18.23% 11.04% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Synopsys and MMTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Synopsys has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Synopsys and MMTec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 3 7 0 2.70 MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synopsys currently has a consensus price target of $381.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Synopsys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than MMTec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synopsys beats MMTec on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, it provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, the company offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia, MM Future, MMBD Advisory and HC Securities; and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

