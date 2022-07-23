Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.86 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

