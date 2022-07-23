Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,735 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $306.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

