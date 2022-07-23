Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TEN opened at $18.85 on Friday. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Tenneco

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.