Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $1.55 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $306.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

