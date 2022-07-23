Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $846,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.