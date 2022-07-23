The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Sell

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,259,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

