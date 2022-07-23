The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $33.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $33.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $32.30. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Shares of GS stock opened at $323.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.97. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.