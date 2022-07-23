The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

