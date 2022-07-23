The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 57,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $306.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.