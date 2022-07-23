The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $52.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

