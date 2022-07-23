The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

