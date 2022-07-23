The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $100.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $368,308,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $250,951,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

