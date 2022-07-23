The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

