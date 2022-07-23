The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

