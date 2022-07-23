The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 66,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

