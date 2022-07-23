The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

