The Walt Disney Company to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

DIS opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $124.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 99,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 60,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

