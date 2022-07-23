TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$138.00 at Haywood Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities to C$138.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.44.

TMX Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of X opened at C$125.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$133.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.62. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$121.42 and a twelve month high of C$145.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

About TMX Group

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

