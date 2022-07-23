TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €60.00 ($60.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €59.00 ($59.60) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.0 %

TTE stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

