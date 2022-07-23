Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.