UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,400 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($54.99) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($41.84) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($39.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,036.43 ($48.25).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,911.50 ($46.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £99.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,985.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,707.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,662.91. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.06) and a one year high of GBX 4,185 ($50.03).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 7,309.64%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

