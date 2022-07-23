UBS Group Begins Coverage on Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,224.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,200.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.59. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

