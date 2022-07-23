UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) PT Lowered to €11.50

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from €11.60 ($11.72) to €11.50 ($11.62) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.66) to €14.60 ($14.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.56) to €12.20 ($12.32) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €11.70 ($11.82) to €12.00 ($12.12) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.80 ($13.94) to €14.00 ($14.14) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

