United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

