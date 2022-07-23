Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given a $300.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.71.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $230.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.44. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $206.03 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.