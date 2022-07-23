Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

