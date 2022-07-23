VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.89. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

